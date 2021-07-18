Desire (DSR) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Desire has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $29,318.67 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.08 or 0.05960755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.38 or 0.01381060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00375601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00132199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00627676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00388180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00294592 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.