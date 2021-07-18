Dether Market Cap Tops $864,921.45 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $864,921.45 and $42,578.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dether has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.00824686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

