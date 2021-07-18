Deutsche eMark Market Cap Tops $169,116.22 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $169,116.22 and $28.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.