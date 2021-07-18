DEX Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DEX has a market cap of $178,044.38 and approximately $3,431.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00788139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

