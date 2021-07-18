Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNOF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

