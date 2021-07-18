DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

