DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98.
About DFDS A/S
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.