dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $628,115.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,946 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

