DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Position Increased by Corriente Advisors LLC

Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the quarter. DiaMedica Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.9% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned about 4.63% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $72.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

