DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $556,297.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded down 21% against the dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.64 or 0.00486578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00806063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

