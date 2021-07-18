Digiwage Market Cap Hits $47,738.17 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $47,738.17 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

