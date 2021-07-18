Digix Gold Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,065.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.09 or 0.00148745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $10,065.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00811665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,656 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

