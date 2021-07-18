Dimecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $82.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.