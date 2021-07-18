Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $959.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00112052 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

