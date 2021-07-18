Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 197,229 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.02% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $55,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.