Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Alliance Data Systems worth $57,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.