Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.07% of Kaman worth $57,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

