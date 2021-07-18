Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 808,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $56,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.