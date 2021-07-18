Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $55,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

