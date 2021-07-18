Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of EVERTEC worth $56,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVTC opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

