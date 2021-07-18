Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.69% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $54,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $121.33 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

