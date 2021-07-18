Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.53 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of The Chemours worth $54,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

