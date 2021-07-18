Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.58 Million Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.80% of SpartanNash worth $55,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $678.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

