Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.96 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Haemonetics worth $55,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $24,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

