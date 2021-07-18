Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.37 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,026 shares of company stock worth $25,472,181. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $379.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

