Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.38 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.67% of Proto Labs worth $56,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

