Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.91 Million Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.83% of National HealthCare worth $57,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 76.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

