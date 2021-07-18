Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.12 Million Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.81% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $58,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

