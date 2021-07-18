Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.18% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $55,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Shares of LGND opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

