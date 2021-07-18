Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,115 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.51% of Veritiv worth $56,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $910.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

