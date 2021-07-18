Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Masimo worth $55,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Masimo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $261.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.44. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

