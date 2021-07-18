Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Huazhu Group worth $56,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,576,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -292.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

