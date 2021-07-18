Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.27% of Ameresco worth $56,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 41.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $366,675.00. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,377 shares of company stock worth $2,959,047 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.