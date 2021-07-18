Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,404 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of American States Water worth $54,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American States Water by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American States Water by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

