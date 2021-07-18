Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 141,180 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.60% of Luminex worth $54,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Luminex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Luminex by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

LMNX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMNX. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

