Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,794 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.66% of CSW Industrials worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

