Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,206 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.81% of Ducommun worth $55,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ducommun by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ducommun by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $617.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

