Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,761 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $57,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

