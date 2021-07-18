Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,965 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $56,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

