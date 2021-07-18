Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,330 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $57,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

OLLI stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

