Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 56,039 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.19% of Shake Shack worth $56,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

