Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,892 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Wynn Resorts worth $53,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

