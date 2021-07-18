Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Blackbaud worth $55,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,176.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,564 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Blackbaud stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

