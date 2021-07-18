district0x 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.31 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, district0x has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $69.84 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

