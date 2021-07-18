DistX (DISTX) Price Down 11.8% This Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $15,248.18 and approximately $21,385.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00102918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00149311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.13 or 0.99432261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

