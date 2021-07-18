dKargo Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. dKargo has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $9.37 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00809401 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,741,666 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

