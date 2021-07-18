DMScript Market Capitalization Achieves $989,881.57 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $989,881.57 and approximately $193,196.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMScript has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00101399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,686.58 or 0.99951809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

