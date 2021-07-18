Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0637 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Dock has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $43.98 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00085535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00821481 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

