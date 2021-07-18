DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSE DBL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

