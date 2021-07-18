DOWCOIN (DOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 53.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 73.3% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $1,347.35 and $16.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00221094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00800554 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

