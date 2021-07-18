DPRating Market Cap Tops $943,066.98 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $943,066.98 and $218,044.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00788139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.